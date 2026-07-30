CENTCOM reveals massive force enforcing blockade of Iranian ports

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has revealed the full scale of the American military force enforcing the blockade of Iranian ports, saying it has redirected 20 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two as Washington tightens its grip on Tehran.

A newly released CENTCOM graphic shows the operation is backed by aircraft carriers, destroyers, fighter jets, surveillance drones, and US Marines, underscoring America’s ability to stop ships bound for Iran while keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to global commerce.

The blockade, reimposed after Iran violated a US-Iran understanding, marks one of Washington’s most aggressive moves against Tehran, aiming to choke off Iran’s maritime access without disrupting international shipping.