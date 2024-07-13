Defense Minister calls for state inquiry to probe himself, IDF, Netanyahu on errors leading to Oct. 7th

Netanyahu said the investigation need not be a state commission inquiry and can wait until after the war.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Speaking at an IDF officers’ graduation ceremony, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for a state commission inquiry to investigate him, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF on failures that led to Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7.

Although Netanyahu said an inquiry need not be a state commission and can wait until after the war, Gallant said the investigation should be extensive and take place immediately.

“We need an investigation at the national level that will clarify the facts – a state commission of inquiry,” Gallant proposed.

“It must examine all of us: the decision-makers and professionals, the government, the army and security services, this government — and the governments over the last decade that led to the events of October 7,” he said.

“It needs to examine me, the defense minister, it must examine the prime minister, the chief of the staff and the head of the Shin Bet, the army and all the national bodies subordinate to the government,” Gallant was greeted with cheers, particularly when mentioning Netanyahu.

The areas Gallant said the commission should investigate include the intelligence and operational mistakes that occurred on October 7, the question of how Hamas was allowed to build up its capabilities to carry out the attack and the management of the war.

In addition to the Defense Minister, National Unity leader Benny Gantz made the same request in May when he was still a war cabinet member.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara last month urged Netanyahu to call a state commission inquiry as an essential measure to fend off scrutiny from international bodies, including the ICC which is considering a warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu and Gallant for alleged war crimes.

Baharav-Miara said a state commission inquiry may assist Israel in its argument that it is taking all of the necessary measures to ensure proper conduct and that it is not committing genocide in Gaza.