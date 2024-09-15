‘Disgusting Jew’ – Dr. threatened for helping October 7th victims

Plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky endures death threats after providing free reconstructive surgery to October 7th victims.

By World Israel News Staff

A prominent New York City doctor has endured death threats and harassment after offering to provide free reconstructive plastic surgery to survivors of the October 7th terror attacks, those who were victimized in antisemitic assaults, and IDF soldiers.

“I would say there was an initial wave [of harassment] within a few weeks after October 7 and then I had a huge uptick of threats and attacks in January,” Dr. Ira Savetsky, who is Jewish, told the New York Post. “I’ve definitely increased the security of my office and even our home.”

The threats have also targeted his wife, Lizzy, who was once cast on the Real Housewives of New York reality show.

“They got a hold of my wife’s WhatsApp and they were sending her pictures of her parents house in Texas, saying, ‘we’re coming for your family,’” Savetsky said.

Others called his office phone number, leaving him messages urging him to “kill himself in front of his children,” as well as threatening to “come to his practice and beat the s— out” of him.

“F— YOU YOU DISGUSTING JEW BAG CRIMINAL,” read an Instagram message sent to Savetsky. “Hopefully somebody will kill u … you are the vermin and scum of this planet.”

Savetsky said he had filed at least five complaints with police over the harassment and threats since October 7th, but no arrests have been made.

“I have great respect for law enforcement and believe they are working hard to protect us, taking these threats very seriously,” he told the Post.

But, Savetsky added, “I wish there was more decisive action taken against those who have threatened us.”

The threats have not deterred Savetsky from his mission of helping wounded IDF soldiers and victims of the October 7th attacks resume their normal lives.

In June, Savetsky performed reconstructive surgery on an IDF soldier identified as David, who had sustained wounds to his face after being ambushed by terrorists.

David is expected to make a full recovery.