Family of hostage Alon Ohel receives news he is alive, but wounded and maltreated

Alon Ohel’s family: “While we are relieved and emotional to learn that Alon is alive, we are devastated and shocked by his severe physical and mental condition.”



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The family of hostage Alon Ohel reported on Sunday that they have received signs of life, though there are also indications that he is wounded, maltreated, and suffering in extreme conditions in captivity.

The family released a statement urging the release of the remaining hostages, noting that Alon would spend his 24th birthday in Hamas captivity.

They wrote, “Tomorrow, Alon will spend his 24th birthday in Hamas captivity. We urge the prime minister, the cabinet, and the Israeli government—time is running out. The second phase of the deal must move forward to bring all the hostages home. It is your moral obligation to do everything possible to save Alon and the others.”

Ohel, who was attending the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023, was kidnapped from the “death shelter” in Re’im, where Hersh Goldberg-Polin lost his arm to a grenade before being taken hostage. Or Levy, who was released on Saturday, was abducted from the shelter along with Eliya Cohen.

Ohel’s family was informed that he was being held in tunnels alongside recently freed hostages and that he had a wounded eye but was not receiving adequate medical treatment.

Along with other hostages, Ohel is being mistreated and suffering from severe malnutrition.

The family’s statement continued, “While we are relieved and emotional to learn that Alon is alive, we are devastated and shocked by his severe physical and mental condition, as well as the ongoing abuse he and the other hostages endure.”

It continued, “Alon has survived this nightmare so far, but he is out of time. The release of the hostages cannot be delayed—they are all humanitarian cases!”

“We all sat in tears on Saturday, watching our dear brothers finally freed after their prolonged ordeal. We urge our leaders to take the necessary humanitarian action to rescue Alon and the other victims from the suffering they continue to endure,” they said.