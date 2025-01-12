Fatah and Palestinian Authority issue unprecedented condemnation of Hamas and October 7 attacks

Palestinian Fatah supporters chant slogans and wave the movement's flags during a rally marking the 58th anniversary of Fatah movement foundation in Gaza City, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

By Jewish Breaking News

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) released a strong statement condemning Hamas for its actions leading up to and following the October 7, 2023, attacks, describing them as “disastrous for the Palestinian people.”

Fatah accused Hamas of “aligning itself with Iran and other regional forces, gambling with Palestinian interests, and triggering the largest destruction Gaza has faced in recent history.”

The statement criticized Hamas for “using civilians as shields, resulting in catastrophic casualties and the collapse of essential services such as healthcare and education in Gaza.”

Fatah further rejected Hamas’s attempts to extend its influence to the “West Bank,” accusing the group of “inciting chaos, treason, and supporting outlaws.”

The statement condemned Hamas’s long-standing practices, including “alleged executions, kidnappings, and misappropriation of humanitarian aid.”

Reaffirming their “commitment to the Palestinian national project,” Fatah emphasized the sacrifices made by Palestinian security forces to maintain independence from external manipulation, particularly Iranian influence.

They vowed to protect Palestinian sovereignty against any party seeking to exploit it.

This marks a very rare and pointed denunciation of Hamas by Palestinian leadership.