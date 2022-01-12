Former MK indicted for ‘walking too slowly’ on Temple Mount – report

Yehuda Glick to face charges nearly two years after an incident which stemmed from him “walking too slowly” on the Temple Mount.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former Knesset member and right-wing activist Yehuda Glick was slapped with an indictment by the Israeli police on Wednesday, over an incident in which security forces allege he “walked too slowly” during a visit to the Temple Mount.

According to Hebrew language media, Glick has been banned from the holiest site in Judaism until further notice.

The incident over which he is now facing criminal charges began when Glick allegedly “walked too slowly, contrary to police instructions” at the Temple Mount in February 2020.

Police say that Glick had left his original tour group in order to spend more time at the site, and refused to join another tour group. Security policies at the Temple Mount require that Jewish visitors tour the compound in a group, accompanied by armed guards.

When Glick declined to join another organized group and continued to walk around the site, he was detained by police.

At the police station, he then allegedly removed police documents, including a memo about his conduct at the site, from an interrogator’s desk while the detective left the room.

Because of this action, police say, he should be charged with obstructing the course of an investigation.

In September 2021, Glick was turned away from the entrance gate at the Temple Mount and was told he was banned from the site, but not given an explanation as to why.

It’s unclear why the Israeli police waited nearly two years to indict Glick over the alleged theft of police documents.

Several right-wing NGOS have come to Glick’s defense, charging that the police ban and indictment are politically-motivated.

Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, which supports the rights of Jews to pray and visit the Temple Mount, said the potential charges against Glick were not made in the interest of public safety.

“Beyadenu opposes the indictment against former Knesset member Yehuda Glick, which stems from a desire to silence, persecute, and limit paths for those who dare to fight for the rights of Jews on the Temple Mount,” Nisani said.

“We are Yehuda, we are with you, and with everyone who is persecuted by the police. We will continue to fight for the Temple Mount.”