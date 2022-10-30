Five Israelis injured in ramming attacks in Jordan Valley

Israeli security forces guard at the scene of a vehicle-ramming attack in the Almog Junction, in the Jordan Valley, Oct. 30, 2022. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Arab terrorist runs down four young Israelis at two intersections in the Jordan Valley – before being shot and neutralized by security personnel.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab terrorist injured five Israelis in a pair of ramming attacks in the Jordan Valley Sunday afternoon.

The attacks took place just before 2:30 p.m., when the terrorist ran down groups of Israeli youths at two intersections in the Jordan Valley region along Israel’s eastern border.

The first attack took place outside of the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Nabi Musa in the Jericho district, Israeli police said.

Shortly afterwards, a second attack was reported at the Almog Intersection.

“Five young people sustained head and limb injuries after they were struck by a car. Three sustained moderate injuries and two were lightly wounded,” United Hatzalah EMT medics said.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver continued driving to the next junction where security forces neutralized him. After the injured were provided with initial medical treatment at the scene, they were all evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah HarHazofim Hospital.”

According to initial reports from the scene, all victims are in their 20s.

The terrorist was later shot and neutralized by police.