Fury erupts over Hamas terrorists treated in Israeli hospitals

Entrance to the emergency ward in Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. (TPS)

A consensus began forming around expanding prison medical facilities where specialists could provide care without terrorists entering public hospitals.

By Jewish Breaking News

In Israeli hospitals, victims of terror and the terrorists who harmed them sometimes lie just rooms apart.

Since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 massacre in 2023, an estimated 150 to 200 terrorists have received medical care in the same hospitals as Jewish civilians.

On Monday, Israel’s National Security Committee held a meeting to try and end the practice once and for all.

“This situation is infuriating and surreal, and it has no place in the country anymore,” said Committee Chair MK Boaz Bismuth, who described the terrorists receiving treatment as “sometimes shoulder-to-shoulder with their victims.”

Representatives from eight different political parties spanning from the right-wing Otzma Yehudit to the centrist Yesh Atid had jointly requested the meeting. But MK Yulia Malinovsky revealed troubling allegations about transparency.

“There is no official figure because the system is silencing the event, and physicians do not receive authorization to appear before the Knesset committees and talk about the issue,” she said. “When they do, the system takes revenge on them.”

A consensus began forming around expanding prison medical facilities where specialists could provide care without terrorists entering public hospitals. But practical challenges remain.

Dr. Miriam Madar of Prison Medical Services pointed out that the medical staff on duty “cannot always differentiate between life-threatening and non-life-threatening cases.”

According to Israel’s Patient Rights Law, hospitals must provide treatment in life-threatening situations or severe disability.

In 2024, the Israeli Medical Association published a letter stating that “treating Hamas terrorists is our duty as doctors.”

Due to this law, Oct. 7 architect Yahya Sinwar was saved from certain death when doctors discovered and operated on the former terror leader’s brain tumor in 2004.