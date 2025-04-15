Gaza hospital chief faces threats for urging terrorists to leave medical center

Palestinians at the site of an Israeli air strike at the surgical department of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 24, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The head of a hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis is facing threats after publicly condemning Palestinian Islamic Jihad for using the hospital to conduct terror activity.

Mohammed Saqer, the head of nursing at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, revealed that he had urged terror groups to leave the hospital to protect it from being targeted or shut down.

“I call on you in the name of God — not to forgive them,” Saqer wrote, saying he received a threatening from Palestinian Islamic Jihad that read, “You’ve crossed the line—be careful. This is your first warning.”

Col. Avichai Adraee, the Israel Defense Force’s Arabic language spokesperson, responded with a tweet calling this a clear example of Palestinian terror groups “exploiting” Gaza’s medical facilities.

“A new crime has been added to the record of Palestinian terrorism and its love of exploiting hospitals,” Adraee tweeted. “The Director of Nursing at Nasser Hospital… announced the hospital was reserved for patients only, not for terrorists. The Al-Quds Brigades responded by sending him a direct threat! Heinous, disgusting terrorism.”

In a separate incident, the IDF reported striking a Hamas command center located inside Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City overnight, saying it was in response to a rocket launched at Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel during Passover. Medical personnel were warned ahead of time and evacuated. No injuries were reported.

According to the Israeli military, Eighty-five percent of Gaza’s hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror.

As reported by The Press Service of Israel in 2023, Hamas made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical center. Hamas launched rockets from its compound, hid hostages in the bowels of the building, tortured collaborators, and dug tunnel shafts.

Other Palestinians told Israeli interrogators Hamas deeply embedded itself in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals and clinics as a base for attacks.

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.