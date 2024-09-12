Gazan ‘journalist’ admits to October 7th terrorism

Gazan man who shot at troops protecting kibbutz on October 7th is subject of campaign characterizing him as an unfairly detained journalist.

By World Israel News Staff

A Gazan man who claimed to be an unfairly detained journalist confessed that he is actually a terrorist working on behalf of a terror group, who participated in the October 7th terror onslaught.

According to a KAN News report, Amr Abu Rida admitted that he is a terror operative who has engaged in violent ambushes against Israeli troops alongside his associates from the PFLP terror group.

Footage obtained by the IDF revealed that Abu Rida crossed the border into Israel on October 7th, shooting at troops attempting to defend Kibbutz Nir Oz.

While its unknown if Abu Rida struck any of the soldiers, he was part of an onslaught against the kibbutz which ended with 46 kibbutz members murdered and an additional 70 abducted.

Abu Rida’s brother was one of the terrorists who kidnapped the Bibas family, including a nine-month-old baby and 4-year-old toddler, from their home.

However, Abu Rida claimed that the majority of his work with the terror group has consisted of “field documentation” of PFLP activities.

The revelations about Abu Rida’s terror activities come after several viral social media campaigns accused Israel of unfairly jailing him.

Qatar-controlled news outlet Al Jazeera claimed that Abu Rida was “kidnapped” by Israel.

In January, started a GoFundMe campaign asking for donations, claiming that he is a journalist raising money to buy toys for Gazan children.

“I would like to buy some children’s toys and games and other items they may need in order to ensure their happiness and put a smile on their beautiful faces,” Abu Rida wrote.

“I ask you to help me in this campaign, so that we can bring joy to the hearts of innocent children who have been subjected to the most unfair treatment beyond their control.”

Notably, the campaign was deactivated after it raised just $145, with no explanation given for the pause.