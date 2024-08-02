Al Jazeera journalist killed in airstrike was an Oct 7th terrorist, IDF says

Ismail Al-Ghoul not only took part in terror against Israelis but instructed other terrorists on filming and disseminating attack videos.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An Al Jazeera journalist killed in a Gaza City airstrike on Wednesday was a Hamas Nukhba terrorist who participated in the atrocities perpetrated on October 7th, the IDF reports.

According to the report, Ismail Al-Ghoul not only took part in terror against Israelis but instructed other terrorists on how to film and disseminate videos of attacks on IDF soldiers.

“This activity is an integral part of the terror organization’s military action,” the army said.

“The IDF and the Shin Bet are making every effort to attack and eliminate terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre and will continue to do so,” the statement added.

The airstrikes also killed Al Jazeera cameraman Ramy El-Rify.

Al Jazeera rejected the IDF statement as “baseless allegations” to justify the intentional killing of journalists.

Hamas said the killing of Ghoul in an airstrike was part of Israel’s plan “aimed at terrorizing and silencing” Palestinian journalists as they reported “the ongoing genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip for nearly 10 months.”

Israel has banned Al Jazeera, saying that the Qatar-based media outlet was a danger to security.

According to reports, three of the four hostages rescued by the IDF in June were held in the home of Al Jazeera journalist Abdallah Aljamal.

Al Jazeera says that Abdallah Al-Jamal, who was killed during the hostage rescue operation, claimed that “he has never worked with the network but had contributed to an Op-ed in 2019.”

Elsewhere, Al Jazeera described Abdallah Al-Jamal as a Gaza-based reporter and photojournalist.

Al-Jamal was also the spokesman for a Hamas ministry and a correspondent for the ‘Palestine Chronicle.’

Other Al Jazeera journalists’ ties with terror organizations have come to light.

In January, an Al Jazeera staff journalist and freelancer were both found to have worked with Hamas and were killed in an airstrike in January.

In February, another Al-Jazeera journalist and deputy Hamas commander was wounded in a strike.