Germany to deport 4 anti-Israel activists

People take part in an anti-Israel rally in Berlin in May 2024. (AP/ Ebrahim Noroozi)

Three European Union citizens and an American face expulsion from Germany after they took part in anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrations.

By World Israel News Staff

German authorities have issued deportation orders for four far-left activists accused of antisemitism over their participation in anti-Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrations following the October 7, 2023, Gaza invasion of Israel.

The deportation orders, which have yet to be executed, were issued by the State of Berlin and are slated to be carried out by April 21.

The four activists have been accused of various crimes during pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests in Berlin, though none have been convicted in court.

Under German law, non-citizens visiting the country do not need to be convicted to be expelled.

The suspects include an American, 27-year-old Cooper Longbottom of Seattle; 35-year-old Polish national Kasia Wlaszczyk; and two citizens of Ireland: Shane O’Brien, 29, and Roberta Murray, 31. All but Longbottom hold European Union citizenship.

All four of the activists are accused of supporting the Hamas terror organization and involvement in the illegal seizure of a building at the Free University of Berlin, while two are also accused of insulting a police officer – after they allegedly called him a “fascist.” Two of the suspects are also accused of grabbing police officers’ arms during protests.

In addition, three of the suspects allegedly chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a slogan banned in Germany as antisemitic, while all four shouted antisemitic or anti-Israel slogans, authorities said.

The sole suspect who does not hold EU citizenship, Longbottom, also faces a two-year ban from the EU after his expulsion.

Wlaszczyk, a transsexual cultural worker, protested against the charges of antisemitism, saying the use of antisemitism allegations is a racist tactic weaponized by Germany to harm Arabs and Muslims.