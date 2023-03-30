GLOBAL BREAKTHROUGH: Plants emit sounds, Israeli researchers discover March 30, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/global-breakthrough-plants-emit-sounds-israeli-researchers-discover/ Email Print For the first time anywhere in the world, researchers at Tel Aviv University recorded and analyzed sounds distinctly emitted by plants. The click-like sounds, similar to the popping of popcorn, are emitted at a volume similar to human speech, but at high frequencies, beyond the hearing range of the human ear. Israeli innovationIsraeli researchIsraeli scientistsTel Aviv University