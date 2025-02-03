Good news on how Americans see Israel

Israel is seen more favorably by Americans than the European Union, CNN, MSNBC and X.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

The Little Country That Could, the embattled state of Israel, which so many in the media (the BBC, CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times), love to libel, turns out to have a solid base of public support in the United States.

Even outside the media, many — the UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the UN’s Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, the EU’s Josep Borrell, Pope Francis, and others — insist on accusing the Jewish state of “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide.”

That support is particularly strong among the 18-to-24 year olds, the very people who we have been led to believe have been preoccupied with marching around on campuses yelling “From the river to the sea/Palestine will be free” and “Intifada Forever.”

More on this heartwarming news, including graphical displays of the opinion poll results, can be found here: “Israel is seen more favorably than CNN and the EU by Americans – and young Americans now support Israel more than most other age groups!,” Elder of Ziyon, January 20, 2025:

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll was just released, and it shows that Americans remain strongly pro-Israel.

Taken on January 15-16, the survey asked 2,650 US voters a series of questions about the political environment ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration today.

One question asked how favorably Americans judged a series of institutions:

Israel is seen more favorably by Americans than the European Union, CNN, MSNBC and X. The gap of favorable over unfavorable is better for Israel than the US Supreme Court, the Department of Justice and Fox News.

(If you calculate the percentage of favorable answers over all people who held an opinion, Israel also edges Facebook.)

Given the huge amount of anti-Israel reporting and coverage of anti-Israel events for the past 15 months, this is pretty remarkable….

A higher percentage of US voters 18-24 say they support Israel than any other age group under 55!…

Haven’t we all been told that Israel is “losing support,” and that the most anti-Israel cohort consists of the youngest voters? Well, this opinion poll begs — in a big way — to differ.

Take that, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders. You have a long way to go if you hope to turn Israel into a pariah state. You’ve been living in an echo chamber of anti-Israel animus.

Look at this latest opinion poll and despair.