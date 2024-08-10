Gov. Walz posed with ‘godfather of campus antisemitism’

Walz is okay with that. And why shouldn’t he be, Kamala is.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

When CAIR boss Nihad Awad was caught on video celebrating Oct 7 after a long history of the group’s support for Hamas Hezbollah, and other Islamic terrorists.

Back then, the Biden White House appeared to condemn “these shocking, Antisemitic statements in the strongest terms.”

“The atrocities of that day shock the conscience, which is why we can never forget the pain Hamas has caused for so many innocent people,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said.

But before too long, the Biden administration began conducting outreach to CAIR all over again as Islamist and leftist groups launched a ‘ceasefire’ movement to save Hamas.

Recently a top CAIR official mourned a top Hamas leader.

Zahra Billoo, the head of CAIR’s San Francisco office and a former Women’s March figure, responded to Haniyeh’s execution by tweeting, “Never say that those martyred in the cause of Allah are dead—in fact, they are alive! But you do not perceive it. Tonight, we mourn Ismail himself but know his martyrdom is not in vain. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Kamala Harris had her own ties to CAIR during her time in California politics.

Now it has emerged that her VP pick, Gov. Tim Walz spoke to CAIR Minnesota and posed with Hatem Bazian: the godfather of campus hate.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, appeared at the “Challenging Islamophobia” conference, hosted by CAIR’s Minnesota chapter on March 28, 2019, at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul.

Walz gave introductory remarks at the event and announced the formation of a civil rights office to address Islamophobia in the state, which has the largest population of Somali Muslims in the country.

Photos of the conference show Walz posed with Hatem Bazian,

The Freedom Center has been exposing Bazian from nearly the very beginning. We’ve called him the godfather of campus antisemitism.

Back in the 90’s when Hatem was at San Francisco State University, he participated in an assault on the offices of the Golden Gater student newspaper accusing it of being full of Jewish spies.

Jewish students had complained about anti-Semitic behavior by Bazian, in his role as student body president, and his campaign against Hillel, the leading Jewish campus organization, was a direct attempt to disenfranchise Jewish students.

Bazian had co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine. Three years later, 79 members of his new SJP hate group were busted for disrupting a Holocaust Remembrance Day event.

At a rally to protest their arrests, Bazian told the mob to look at all the Jewish names on the buildings, “take a look at the type of names on the building around campus – Haas, Zellerbach – and decide who controls this university.”

Last year, the Islamist racist, who has done everything from defending an anti-Semitic mural, to accusing Jewish students of being ‘Zionist’ spies to fundraising for a Hamas front group, tweeted a stereotypical meme of an Orthodox Jew with the text, “Mom, LOOK! I IS CHOSEN! I CAN NOW KILL, RAPE, SMUGGLE ORGANS & STEAL THE LAND OF PALESTINIANS YAY #ASHKE-NAZI.”

Even UC Berkeley’s administration condemned Bazian’s “unacceptable anti-Semitism” while continuing to accept him.

All of this happened before Gov. Tim Walz posed with Bazian.

Bazian is the co-founder of American Muslims for Palestine which was recently sued by terror victims alleging that the group is providing “continuous, systematic, and substantial assistance to Hamas and its affiliates’ acts of international terrorism.”

Walz is okay with that. And why shouldn’t he be, Kamala is.

Now maybe that was just a one-time event for Walz? A single unfortunate mistake? No, there’s a pattern.

Gave Kaminsky at the Washington Examiner reported that, “Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, on at least five occasions as governor of Minnesota, hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated Hamas‘s Oct. 7 attack last year on Israel and promoted a film popular among Neo-Nazis that glorifies Adolf Hitler”.

The imam, Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, joined other Muslim leaders in May 2023 for a meeting about mosque security with Walz’s gubernatorial office in Minnesota.

Zaman, meanwhile, has used his Facebook page over the years to share official Hamas press releases, blog posts on antisemitic websites slamming Jews…

The Muslim American Society was once described by federal prosecutors as being “founded as the overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States,” court records show.

The MAS, which the United Arab Emirates designated as a terrorist group in 2014, came under fire in 2019 after a video surfaced online of children at an event held by its Philadelphia chapter calling for the murder of Jews.”

Walz appeared to have invited both CAIR people and Zaman to an official Islamist event.

This is not random, it’s a pattern.