Half of Americans can’t name a single Nazi concentration camp, new survey on Holocaust knowledge finds

The gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2020. (AP/Markus Schreiber, file)

By David Swindle, The Algemeiner

Basic knowledge of the Holocaust is lacking in eight countries surveyed by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), but a majority of respondents believe a similar genocide could happen again.

The Claims Conference, a nonprofit organization that secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors and their heirs around the world, on Thursday, released the results of an eight-country survey investigating Holocaust knowledge across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Austria, Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

Researchers found large gaps in education about the Nazis’ mass murder of 6 million Jews during World War II, including among young people.

They also discovered significant concerns that an event like the Holocaust could happen again, with 76 percent of respondents in the United States saying a similar genocide could occur today.

These numbers dropped to 69 percent in the UK, 63 percent in France, 62 percent in Austria, 61 percent in Germany, 54 percent in Poland, 52 percent in Hungary, and 44 percent in Romania.

In the United States, 48 percent of those surveyed could not name a single concentration camp used by the Nazi regime to imprison and murder Jews during World War II — including Auschwitz, the largest and most infamous of the Nazi camps.

This figure fell to about 25 percent of those answering in the UK, France, and Romania. In Germany and Hungary, this level of ignorance reached 18 percent, while in Austria it hit 10 percent and in Poland it stood at 7 percent.

The survey also found that many respondents did not know that the Nazis murdered 6 million Jews.

The number of people believing that 2 million or fewer Jews died reached 28 percent in Romania, 27 percent in Hungary, 24 percent in Poland, 20 percent in the UK and 18 percent in Germany.

In France, the US, and Austria, 21 percent of respondents expressed ignorance about the total death count.

Among those aged 18-29, the survey found disbelief in the official number of Jews murdered.

Among Romanian youth, 53 percent agreed that the Holocaust happened but that the numbers killed have been greatly exaggerated.

Researchers found lower numbers in the other countries: 22 percent in Hungary, 33 percent in France, 14 percent in Poland, 21 percent in Austria, 13 percent in Germany, 15 percent in the US, and 11 percent in the UK.

A significant number of young adults in the same age range said they had not heard of the Holocaust.

The figures stood at 46 percent in France, 15 percent in Romania, 14 percent in Austria, and 12 percent in Germany. A striking 20 percent of French adults overall said that they had not heard or weren’t sure if they had heard of the Holocaust prior to taking the survey.

Many respondents regardless of age also reported seeing Holocaust denial or saying that such sentiments proliferated in their countries.

Hungarians (45 percent) and Americans (44 percent) were those most likely to report that Holocaust denial was common in their countries, while 38 percent of French, 34 percent of Germans, 27 percent of Austrians, 24 percent in the UK, 24 percent of Romanians, and 20 percent of Poles agreed.

Large numbers also described encountering Holocaust denial or distortion on social media, with the highest levels in Poland, where 47 percent of respondents answered “yes.”

The number dropped in Austria (38 percent), Hungary (38 percent), Germany (37 percent), the US (33 percent), Romania (25 percent), the UK (23 percent), and France (20 percent).

“The alarming gaps in knowledge, particularly among younger generations, highlight an urgent need for more effective Holocaust education. The fact that a significant number of adults cannot identify basic facts — such as the 6 million Jews who perished — is deeply concerning,” Gideon Taylor, president of the Claims Conference, said in a statement.

“Equally troubling is the widespread belief that something like the Holocaust could happen again, underscoring the critical importance of educating people about the consequences of unchecked hatred and bigotry.”

Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, warned that “with the Holocaust survivor population rapidly declining, we are at a critical and irreversible crossroads. Survivors, our most powerful educators, will not be with us much longer — and this Index is a stark warning that without urgent and sustained action, the history and lessons of the Holocaust risk slipping into obscurity.”

The study showed that support for Holocaust education remained high, with 90 percent or more saying it was important: 96 percent in the US and Poland, 94 percent in the UK and Germany, 93 percent in France and Romania, 91 percent in Hungary, and 90 percent in Austria.

Respondents also broadly supported Holocaust education in schools, with the US coming in highest at 95 percent. Numbers dropped in the European countries surveyed.

Support for teaching students about the Holocaust stood at 93 percent in Poland, 92 percent in the UK, 91 percent in France, 88 percent in Hungary, 87 percent in Germany, 84 percent in Austria, and 78 percent in Romania.

“As we continue to delve into these surveys and understand better where Holocaust education is working and where it requires attention, it is powerful to see that a majority of all people polled across all countries in this index not only agree that Holocaust education is important, but want to continue teaching the Holocaust in schools,” said Matthew Bronfman, who led the Index Taskforce.

“Now our task is clear; we must take this mandate and make it happen.”