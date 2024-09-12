Hamas claims it is ready to accept ‘immediate’ ceasefire with no new demands

Israel rejects Hamas claims it is prepared to agree to an ‘immediate’ ceasefire with no new conditions, just days after the terror group added new demand for release of terrorists convicted of murder.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization said Wednesday that it was willing to agree to an “immediate” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on the basis of the existing American proposal, with no new conditions, Reuters reported Wednesday night.

Hamas issued a statement Wednesday confirming that its negotiating team, led by Khalil al-Hayya, met with Egyptian and Qatari brokers – including including Egyptian intel chief Abbas Karmel and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha – to discuss the American proposal for a ceasefire deal and hostage release put forward in August by the Biden administration.

The terror group, which just days earlier had added a new condition for a possible ceasefire deal, said Wednesday it was willing to sign a ceasefire deal with no new conditions.

Biden administration officials this week reportedly expressed frustration with Hamas after the terror group demanded that Israel release convicted murderers in exchange for civilian hostages, and not only for abducted IDF soldiers.

Senior U.S. officials urged Qatar and Egypt to pressure Hamas to drop its new demands and return to the existing proposal.

The Israeli government downplayed Wednesday evening’s report, saying Hamas remains opposed to a deal and is actively sabotaging efforts to reach an agreement.

“Hamas is trying to hide the fact that it continues to oppose a hostage release deal, and is thwarting it,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

“While Israel accepted the ‘final bridging proposal’ made by the US on 16 August 2024, Hamas rejected it and even murdered six of our hostages in cold blood.”

“The world must demand that Hamas free our hostages immediately.”