‘Hamas is on Gaza border, we’re back to Oct. 6th’ – analyst

“Have we really crushed Hamas and changed the rules of the game? The answer right now is no,” Yehezkeli wrote.

By World Israel News Staff

A prominent Arab affairs expert and security analyst slammed the ongoing Gaza ceasefire, saying in an impassioned video post that Israel is repeating the same mistakes which led to the October 7th massacre.

Zvi (Zvika) Yehezkeli, who is considered one of Israel’s most respected Arabists, posted a video on his official Facebook account that warned against the current approach to ensuring the security of the state.

“Hamas spies are already on the [Gaza border] fence. We are in the middle of a ceasefire and hostage deal…but the question that needs to be asked is: Has [Israel’s] approach really changed? Have we really crushed Hamas and changed the rules of the game? The answer right now is no,” Yehezkeli said.

The commentator predicted that Hamas will intentionally torpedo the hostage deal in the near future, in order to prevent President Donald Trump’s plan for rehabilitating the Strip.

The Trump proposal would see Gazans emigrate from the coastal enclave to neighboring countries while the Strip is rebuilt, with the Hamas terror group no longer governing the territory.

“Hamas will pull out of the negotiations [for phase two of the deal] to undermine the Trump deal,” Yehezkeli said.

“Right now, we’re at the finish line of the war in Gaza. This is a bad situation, which brings us back to a situation in which Hamas is threatening us like they did on the evening of October 6th.”

Yehezkeli stressed that “we will soon have to go back to fighting in the Gaza Strip,” in order to stymie the threat from Hamas.

The analyst’s outlook on Lebanon was similarly bleak, as he said that Hezbollah operatives would soon redeploy throughout the south of the country.

“We haven’t finished the job,” he concluded. “In the near future, we’re in trouble.”