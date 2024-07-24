‘He was empathetic,’ says Canadian terrorist’s father

“Prayers please. I’m confused,” Adam Quraishi, the terrorist’s father, wrote on Facebook.

By World Israel News Staff

The father of a Canadian man who attempted a terror stabbing in southern Israel posted on social media that he was left “confused” by his son’s actions, claiming that he was an “empathetic” and kind person.

On Monday, 21-year-old Zachareah Adam Quraishi landed at Ben-Gurion Airport, rented a white Hyundai, and drove to the Gaza-adjacent moshav Netiv HaAsara.

Once he arrived at the gate, which was manned by armed members of the agricultural community’s security staff, he began screaming “Free Palestine” and that the IDF “is committing genocide in Gaza.”

After exiting the vehicle with a knife drawn and charging towards the security forces, he was shot and killed at the scene.

A Canadian passport and a suicide note – the contents of which were not made public – were recovered from his body.

“My 21-year-old son Zachareah was killed. I’m not able to talk now… I’m processing… Prayers pls [please]. He was an empathetic boy. I’m confused,” Adam Quraishi, the terrorist’s father, wrote on Facebook.

The elder Qaraishi, a teacher, describes himself as a “proud gay single dad” living in Alberta, Canada, in his Instagram bio.

Photos to posted to the Quarishi’s social media accounts depicted numerous family outings, including with the son who attempted the stabbing.

Hebrew-language media reported that there was no indication on either of the Qaraishi’s social media profiles that they support terror or Islamic extremism.

But Canadian-born MK Sharren Hasskel said that the fact that terrorist was from Canada should not come as a surprise.

“The spread of radical Islam and extremist ideologies in Canada has created major cultural challenges for the country, including a plague of antisemitism that has spread, making it unsafe for Jews and Canadians to live their day-to-day lives without the fear of being attacked verbally and physically,” Haskel told the National Post.

“With the lack of law enforcement and a turning a blind eye to the rise of hatred and violence by radical Muslims, Canada has become a hotbed for terrorists who are operating within and outside of Canada.”