‘Dirty Jew’ – MK’s grandmother attacked in France

“My 88-year-old grandmother was attacked by Arab thugs and I don’t have hope the French authorities will take action,” says Israeli MK.



By World Israel News Staff

An 88-year-old woman who was violently attacked by antisemitic thugs in France is the grandmother of a member of the Israeli parliament, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

The Moroccan-born victim, who was not identified by name, was attacked by several men in the city of Calais after they noticed she was wearing a Star of David necklace.

The perpetrators struck the elderly woman in the face, breaking her tooth and knocking her to the ground. She was then kicked in the back, as the attackers called her a “dirty Jew” and said she deserved to be assaulted.

The attackers fled the scene and have not been apprehended by police.

MK Sharren Haskel, formerly of Likud and now a member of the New Hope party, said the victim was her grandmother, and had sustained serious injuries in the unprovoked assault.

“The government in France ignores [antisemitism], the government in France allows the spread of blood libels against Israel, and as a result the Jewish community suffers from violence, rape and murder,” said MK Haskel in a media statement.

“My 88-year-old grandmother was attacked by Arab thugs and I don’t have hope the French authorities will take action,” she added.

“The Israeli government must wake up and lead the fight against exploding [global] antisemitism. The Jewish communities in the world are an inseparable part of us and we have a great responsibility towards them. I call upon the Diaspora Jews like my grandmother to come to their national, cultural and historical home. We have one home.”

For years, France’s Jewish communities have suffered from repeated antisemitic attacks, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.