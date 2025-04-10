Patricia Heaton joins $4.65B Jewish philanthropy campaign

Actress Patricia Heaton attends the premiere of "The Unbreakable Boy" at AMC Lincoln Square, Feb. 19, 2025, in New York. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

JFP emerged in response to a 2017 study revealing that just 11% of donations from prominent Jewish philanthropists were directed toward Jewish causes.

By Jewish Breaking News

Actress Patricia Heaton has lent her name to a landmark initiative that has gathered 100,000 signatures committing $4.65 billion to Jewish causes and Israel, becoming the milestone signer for the Jewish Future Promise (JFP).

Known for her roles in “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” Heaton brings her influence through her October 7th Coalition, a Christian network standing against antisemitism following Hamas’ massacre against Israel.

“As a Christian, my spiritual heritage exists in the Jewish people,” Heaton said.

“The bond Jews and Christians share is deep and profound. Our shared Judeo-Christian values are the foundation for the free and thriving democracies we see in Israel, America, and around the world.”

JFP emerged in response to a 2017 study revealing that just 11% of donations from prominent Jewish philanthropists were directed toward Jewish causes.

Unlike traditional fundraising organizations, JFP doesn’t collect money directly. Instead, signers pledge that at least half their charitable giving will support Jewish communities or Israel.

Notable charities such as the Charles & Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, the Marcus Foundation, and the deToledo Family Fund, have contributed significantly to JFP’s historic initiative.

“Each of these 100,000 promises represents a beacon of hope, not just for our generation, but for every generation to come,” says JFP President Hadara Ishak.

“To reach 250,000, 500,000 promisers and beyond, we must continue to inspire, engage, and empower even more individuals, families, and foundations to participate in this critical mission.”

Beyond securing financial commitments, JFP has sparked important conversations across generations about philanthropy and cultural heritage.

The organization’s youth program specifically targets 13 to 24-year-olds, working to cement lifelong Jewish community involvement.

[passover]