WATCH: An inside look at the new Morag Corridor in Gaza April 10, 2025 The IDF has launched a major operation in Rafah, building the strategic Morag Corridor to cut it off from Khan Younis, dismantle Hamas strongholds,and ramp up pressure for the release of 59 hostages.To get auto-translated captions on YouTube, click the settings gear icon on a video, select "Subtitles/CC," choose "Auto-translate," and then pick your desired language from the list. GazaHamasIDFMorag Corridor