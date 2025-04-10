Search

WATCH: An inside look at the new Morag Corridor in Gaza

https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-an-inside-look-at-the-new-morag-corridor-in-gaza/
The IDF has launched a major operation in Rafah, building the strategic Morag Corridor to cut it off from Khan Younis, dismantle Hamas strongholds,and ramp up pressure for the release of 59 hostages.

