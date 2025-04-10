WATCH: Former hostage invokes Passover to call for the remaining hostages held by Hamas

Released hostage Karina Ariev called on the Jewish nation to keep the remaining hostages in their thoughts, reminding them that just as Passover celebrates redemption from Egypt, so too will the hostages be redeemed.

Ahead of Passover, which we will mark this Saturday, former hostage Karina Ariev has only one message: We won’t be free until the remaining 59 hostages are. pic.twitter.com/unePwrU6xL — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 10, 2025