WATCH: Former hostage invokes Passover to call for the remaining hostages held by Hamas April 10, 2025

Released hostage Karina Ariev called on the Jewish nation to keep the remaining hostages in their thoughts, reminding them that just as Passover celebrates redemption from Egypt, so too will the hostages be redeemed.Ahead of Passover, which we will mark this Saturday, former hostage Karina Ariev has only one message:We won't be free until the remaining 59 hostages are. pic.twitter.com/unePwrU6xL— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) April 10, 2025 On Passover, the Jewish people recall their story of slavery and the journey to freedom. This year, 59 hostages remain captive in Gaza — tortured, beaten, starved, and stripped of hope.One truth is clear:This war ends one way —The hostages are home and Hamas is out. pic.twitter.com/EoUXSo1Nsn— Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 10, 2025