WATCH: Former hostage invokes Passover to call for the remaining hostages held by Hamas

Released hostage Karina Ariev called on the Jewish nation to keep the remaining hostages in their thoughts, reminding them that just as Passover celebrates redemption from Egypt, so too will the hostages be redeemed.

