Canadian tourist attacks Israeli town near Gaza one day after landing in Israel

Israeli security forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack at the entrance to Netiv HaAsara, near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, July 22, 2024. (Flash90)

Canadian citizen shot while attempting to stab Israelis at moshav near Gaza border while accusing IDF of massacring civilians.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist carrying Canadian citizenship was shot and killed at the entrance of an Israeli town near the Gaza border Monday, after he attempted to stab local security guards.

The terrorist is a Muslim who arrived in Israel on Sunday as a tourist.

The abortive stabbing attack occurred at the entrance to the moshav Netiv Ha’Asara near the Gaza frontier Monday morning, when a Muslim man with Canadian citizenship drew a knife and charged guards securing the town.

“A suspect arrived at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, exited his vehicle, and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area,” an IDF spokesperson confirmed.

During the attack, the terrorist shouted that the IDF “is killing civilians in Gaza.”

In response, members of the town’s first response team shot and killed the terrorist.

“He got out of the vehicle with a knife and shouted in English,” said a member of the town’s security team who witnessed the incident, according to a report by Yedioth Aharonoth. “He tried to get closer and was within striking distance. There were three of us at the gate, and we immediately neutralized him. He shouted at us, ‘You are murdering people in Gaza.'”

The IDF confirmed that the assailant is “a foreign national who came to the scene from Israel and not from the Gaza Strip.”

There were no additional injuries reported, though a 61-year-old woman was treated for panic by Magen David Adom emergency first responders.

“When we arrived at the scene, they told us that a terrorist arrived at the scene tried to stab and was neutralized by the security forces. We scanned the area to make sure there were no casualties,” said MDA paramedics Noa Abitbul and Yossi Smadga.

“A 61-year-old female suffering from anxiety symptoms is being treated on the scene by MDA teams and, as for now, does not need evacuation to a hospital.”