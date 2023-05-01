Search

HE’S GOT TALENT: Knesset speaker performs ‘Hotel California’ on electric guitar for McCarthy

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/hes-got-talent-knesset-speaker-performs-hotel-california-on-electric-guitar-for-mccarthy/
Email Print

Israeli Speaker Amir Ohana wowed his audience Sunday night when he performed the 1977 Eagles hit “Hotel California” on electric guitar at a Knesset reception for his American counterpart Kevin McCarthy, sharing the stage with renowned Israeli guitarist Kfir Ohayon.