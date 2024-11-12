Hezbollah terror rockets kill two in Nahariya

Israeli security and rescue forces at the site of a fire which broke out from missiles fired from Lebanon near the northern Israeli town of Rosh Pina, October 20, 2024. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Alerts were also activated in the central cities of Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikvah, as well as in the Sharon region.

By JNS

A rocket fired by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists scored a direct hit in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on Tuesday afternoon, killing two people, the Magen David Adom emergency response group said.

Air-raid sirens were also activated in Israel’s densely-populated central region, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

“Following the alerts that were activated in several areas in the center of the country, the Air Force intercepted three launches that crossed [into Israel] from Lebanon,” the military subsequently announced on X.

