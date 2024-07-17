Hezbollah threatens to broaden attacks on Israeli towns

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah vows to collapse Israeli economy and expand bombardment of Israel to towns which have yet to be hit.

By World Israel News Staff

The Lebanon-based, Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah threatened Wednesday to expand its attacks on northern Israel to towns hitherto untouched by the nine-month escalation on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah issued a statement Wednesday morning, according to the Hezbollah-aligned Al-Manar outlet, threatening to target additional Israeli towns, a step he said would further weaken the Israeli economy.

In his statement, Nasrallah addressed an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon Tuesday, targeting a Hezbollah position.

Lebanese media outlets claimed that five people were killed in the strike, including three children.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah would expand its attacks to towns which have thus far not been targeted if the IDF “continues to strike civilians.”

“We hear the destruction of the Third Temple. Israel is not able, for the first time in its history, to achieve its goals, and it is using indiscriminate killing to justify the situation it finds itself in now.”

“If your tanks come to southern Lebanon, you will not suffer a shortage of tanks, because you will have no tanks left.”

“Our response last night, with the missiles on Kiryat Shmona and other towns, shows our equation,” Nasrallah continued, referencing the massive Hezbollah barrages on northern Israel Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

“We want to add: If you continue attacking civilians, the resistance will attack towns which have not been attacked until now.”

The Hezbollah leader referenced Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, claiming the terror campaign was causing crippling economic damage to the port city of Eilat.

“The Houthis have turned the Eilat port into a port which is going bankrupt. No ship sails there. The cost of living in Israel and the collapsing Israeli economy show the fruits of our pressure.”

“The threat of war has not scared us for ten months now.”