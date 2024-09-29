Houthi terrorists launch ballistic missile at Israeli airport during Netanyahu’s return

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, on November 28, 2017. (Haim Zach / GPO)

Pro-Iranian Yemenite terrorists claim ballistic missile attack on central Israel targeted Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plane as it arrived at Ben Gurion Airport.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels operating out of Yemen launched a ballistic missile towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plane as he returned to Israel from New York, a spokesman for the terrorist group claimed Saturday.

A surface-to-surface ballistic missile launch from Yemen towards Israel was detected Saturday, the Israeli military announced.

The missile was intercepted and destroyed before it reached Israeli airspace, an IDF spokesperson said, though a piece of the projectile landed on a road outside of Jerusalem, near the town of Tzur Hadassah, causing minor damage.

The attack came just 35 minutes after the prime minister’s state aircraft, a Boeing 767 dubbed the “Wing of Zion”, touched down at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Shortly after the attack, Ameen Hayyan, a spokesman for the Houthi rebels, issued a statement saying that missile attack had directly targeted Netanyahu.

“The missile force in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation targeting what is [sic] Israeli called ‘Ben Gurion,’ Jaffa Airport, during the arrival of the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu,” Hayyan wrote.

“The operation was carried out with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile. The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside all of the honorable and free people of the nation, continue to respond to the crimes of the Israeli enemy and will not hesitate to upraise the level of escalation in response to the requirements of the ongoing stage and to participate in defending Gaza and Lebanon.”

“These operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops.”

Like Hezbollah and Hamas, the Houthis are armed and supported financially by Tehran.

Saturday’s attack marks the third time in September that Houthi forces have launched ballistic missiles towards central Israel.