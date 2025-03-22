Houthis in Yemen fire missile at Israel for 4th time in a week

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated” as American airstrikes pounded terrorist targets in Yemen.

By JNS

The Israeli Air Force on Friday afternoon intercepted a missile fired by Houthi terrorists in Yemen, before it entered Israeli airspace. It was the fourth such attack this week, the military noted.

The projectile triggered sirens across central Israel, including in Jerusalem and several communities in Judea and Samaria.

On Thursday evening, the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched a ballistic missile at Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in the capital and throughout Judea and Samaria.

Hours earlier, the IAF intercepted another Houthi missile that triggered alerts in Tel Aviv, forcing millions of civilians into bomb shelters in the middle of the night.

The Houthis previously attacked the Jewish state on Tuesday evening, marking the first time that Israel’s air defenses were activated against a threat from Yemen since mid-January, when a ceasefire with Hamas went into effect.

Since Hamas initiated the war on Oct. 7, 2023, by killing some 1,200 people in southern Israel, Yemen’s Houthis have fired more than 350 drones and missiles at the Jewish state in support of the Palestinian terrorist organization, in addition to carrying out numerous attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported late Wednesday night that American forces “continue 24/7 operations against the Iran-backed Houthis.”

On March 12, the Houthis threatened to resume attacks on “any Israeli vessel” in the Red Sea area. On Tuesday, the Iran-backed terrorist organization upped its rhetoric following Israel’s renewed airstrikes on Hamas targets.

“We condemn the Zionist enemy’s resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip,” stated the Houthis’ supreme political council. “The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps.”