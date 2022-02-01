‘I stand corrected’: Whoopi apologizes for saying Holocaust not about race

“I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” Goldberg said.

By World Israel News Staff

ABC’s ‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg insisted that the Holocaust was “not about race” on last Sunday’s show, creating tension among the co-hosts and sparking major backlash on social media.

“Let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said during the show. “Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

She apologized the next day in a statement on Twitter.

“On Today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” she said.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.

“Written with my sincerest apologies, Whoopi Goldberg.”