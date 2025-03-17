IDF attacks terror cells in central, southern Gaza

The Israeli military has targeted Palestinian terrorists attempting to plant explosives near Israeli forces near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza multiple times in recent days.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces targeted terror cells in central and southern Gaza on Monday who according to the military were attempting to plant explosive devices.

On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on a terrorist cell that included operatives disguised as journalists, according to the IDF.

Several Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members were killed in the strike, including individuals implicated in attacks on Israeli ground forces in the Strip, the military said.

צה״ל תקף מוקדם יותר היום שני מחבלים שניסו להטמין מטען בקרקע סמוך לכוחות צה"ל, במרחב אל בורייג' במרכז רצועת עזה — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2025

Ceasefire talks stalled

Israeli negotiators met in Egypt with senior Egyptian officials on Sunday to discuss the issue of the 59 hostages still being held in Gaza 527 days after their abduction.

The initial 42-day first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which began on Jan. 19, expired on March 1 after the terrorist organization rejected a U.S.-backed proposal to extend the truce by an additional 50 days during Ramadan.

Hamas has insisted on advancing to Phase 2, however, gaps between the sides remain wide, leading to U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff’s bridging proposal.

Witkoff told CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday, “I thought the proposal was compelling. The Israelis were informed about it and advised about it beforehand. After waiting for about two or three days for an answer from Hamas—which is their usual mode—we got a non-acceptable response.”

Despite the ceasefire’s expiration, Israel has refrained from resuming full-scale military operations in Gaza, instead focusing on diplomatic efforts to secure the release of additional hostages held by Hamas.