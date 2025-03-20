IDF expands Gaza ground op, enters northern Strip

After seizing control of Netzarim Corridor, Israeli forces expand ground operation into the northern Gaza Strip, as air campaign against Hamas positions continues.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli forces expanded their operations in the Gaza Strip Thursday, a day after IDF tanks moved into the strategically important Netzarim Corridor separating northern and southern Gaza.

On Thursday, an IDF spokesman announced that the Israeli army and Shin Bet internal security agency had begun ground operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Thursday, the Palestinian Authority mouthpiece WAFA reported that Israeli forces stationed in the Netzarim Corridor had barred traffic on the Salah al-Din road which runs from the northern Gaza Strip through the corridor down to the southern Strip.

According to the IDF, Israeli forces have moved beyond the Netzarim Corridor area and are now operating in the Beit Lahia district northeast of Gaza City.

“In recent hours, IDF forces have initiated ground operations along the coastal axis in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip,” an army spokesperson said. “Prior to the operation, the IDF and Shin Bet struck Hamas terror infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch positions in the Beit Lahia region. The IDF and Shin Bet continue to conduct waves of strikes across the Strip.”

IDF forces conducted dozens of strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight

“At the same time, the IDF and Shin Bet continued striking dozens of terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip overnight. During these strikes, fighter jets and other aircraft targeted dozens of terrorists, military buildings, weapons, and additional terror infrastructure that posed a threat to IDF forces and the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

“Our forces are continuing to strike across the Gaza Strip at this moment and will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in Gaza and to eliminate any threat to the citizens of Israel.”

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claimed over 70 people were killed in the bombings overnight, with 95 additional fatalities reported by noon on Thursday.