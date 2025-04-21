IDF imposes safety curfew across all military units

The IDF has suspended routine and non-essential activities during the curfew to focus on safety inspections, operational reviews, and targeted training.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces has imposed a safety curfew across all military units, effective immediately, the military confirmed to JNS on Sunday.

The curfew, reported by Hebrew media earlier in the day, follows a string of recent accidents in various IDF units, some of them fatal.

These reportedly include the accidental discharge of a round from an armored personnel carrier, a vehicle falling into a ditch, a vehicle driving over a landmine in northern Israel, and a soldier falling into a cistern.

The IDF has suspended routine and non-essential activities during the curfew to focus on safety inspections, operational reviews, and targeted training.

The measure is expected to remain in place until at least Tuesday to allow time for a comprehensive assessment of procedures and the reinforcement of safety protocols.

The IDF characterized the curfew as a proactive step to safeguard personnel amid ongoing operational activity.