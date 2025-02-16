IDF soldiers report that Hamas is planting explosives in the Gaza buffer zone

IDF soldiers and Merkava tank in southern Israel, on the border with Gaza, November 11, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

This report follows news from last week that Nukhba terrorists were driving pickup trucks near the buffer zone.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF soldiers stationed in the security zone around Gaza report observing Hamas infrastructure crews working in the area and planting explosives.

Israeli journalist Almog Boker interviewed soldiers who said terrorists are taking advantage of their access to the zone to lay explosives intended for Israelis.

Upon hearing the report, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “The directive to the IDF is clear and unambiguous: Anyone who enters the Gaza buffer zone, whether on foot or in a vehicle, is putting their life at risk – and the IDF must respond accordingly.”

“We have a duty to protect IDF soldiers and the residents of southern Israel from every threat and danger, and we will not compromise on security. We will not return to the pre-October 7th reality,” he continued.

This report follows news from last week that Nukhba terrorists were driving pickup trucks near the buffer zone, but the IDF’s Southern Command refrained from shooting at them.

The decision not to strike was based on the fact that the vehicles were merely approaching the zone, not inside it.

In this case, the presence of terrorist vehicles outside the zone did not violate the ceasefire.

Israel’s air force conducted an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday morning, despite an ongoing ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in the coastal enclave.

The strike was in response to what appeared to be an immediate threat posed by a group of armed Hamas terrorists spotted approaching an IDF position near the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza, which separates the Gaza Strip from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

“An Israel Air Force aircraft struck a group of armed men earlier today as they moved toward an IDF force in the southern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said Sunday morning. “Several hits were identified.”

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claimed that three people were killed in the strike, with two others injured. The Palestinian Authority mouthpiece, WAFA, reported the increase in the death toll from two to three.