IDF soldiers targeted in drive-by shooting in Samaria

Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian village of Kifl Harith, near Nablus, May 16, 202)2. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Soldiers fired on at entrance to Homesh; no injuries reported.

By JNS

A number of suspects in a passing vehicle opened fire at Israel Defense Forces soldiers at the entrance to the community of Homesh in Samaria on Tuesday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that soldiers returned fire using live rounds.

“No IDF injuries were reported. The soldiers located bullet casings during searches of the area,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. “Security forces are searching for the vehicle and suspects.”

On Monday, Israeli forces detained two Palestinians who infiltrated southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.

A grenade and two knives were found on the suspects, the military said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IDF, together with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Border Police, arrested 13 suspects and confiscated a number of illegal weapons during counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria on Sunday night, according to the military.

Raids and arrests occurred in Jenin, Nablus and Ramallah, and in the towns of ad-Dhahiriya, Rashida and Iskaka, said the IDF.