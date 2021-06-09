IDF strike on Damascus leaves 10 dead, says Syrian state media

Syrian reports says Israel struck several targets in the Damascus area; casualties include 7 ‘non-Syrians.’

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Syrian sources claimed Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Damascus area Tuesday night, leaving at least 10 people dead including seven “non-Syrians.”

The official Syrian news agency SANA reported the “Syrian Arab Army confronted an Israeli aggression” and shot down some incoming missiles that it claimed were fired by Israeli aircraft flying over Lebanon.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the strikes targeted Syrian military sites and were the first in close to a month. SOHR activists reported hearing explosions in the perimeter of Damascus international airport and at least two other locations including “arsenals in the al-Dumayr district.”

Arabic media quoting the SOHR reported that at least 10 people were killed “including 7 non-Syrians,” which is generally a euphemism for Iranian military personnel or members of foreign militias backed by Iran that are in the country supporting Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

There was no official confirmation from any Israel sources, who usually decline to comment on reports of attacks on Syria.

The SOHR noted that Syrian regime forces and Iranian-backed militias were seen on high alert in the perimeter of Damascus international airport for unknown reasons since early June.

The organization said the latest air attack appears to be the first since a May 5 helicopter strike by the Israel Air Force on a Syrian military post near Quneitra that was manned by members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, injuring three of them.

In April, an old model Russian-made anti-aircraft missile fired by Syria missed its target and flew hundreds of kilometers south before exploding in an open area of the Negev desert near the Israeli nuclear site in Dimona. The incoming missile triggered air defense alerts and caused some panic, but no damage or injuries.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly declared that they will not tolerate an Iranian threat on its northern border with Syria and will take all necessary measures to ensure that such a presence does not emerge.

Iran, which routinely threatens to destroy Israel, arms and funds Hezbollah. Israel has repeatedly intercepted shipments of advanced weapons that Iran has tried to supply to the terror group in Lebanon.