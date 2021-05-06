Israeli helicopter strikes targets in southern Syria, state media reports

The alleged strike occurred 24 hours after the IAF bombed targets in the coastal area of Latakia.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Israeli Air Force (IAF) helicopter carried out an attack on targets in the Quneitra area on Wednesday night, Syria’s state media reported.

According to the report by SANA news, the attack in the Quneitra area, adjacent to the Golan Heights, ended without casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the strikes targeted military sites in the vicinity of Jabata Al-Khakh.

This attack occurred 24 hours after the IAF bombed targets in the coastal area of Latakia.

The SOHR reported that airstrikes hit Syrian military positions and Iranian-backed militias in Hama and Latakia.

In Hama, the airstrikes hit weapons and ammunition warehouses, often used by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), and in Latakia, several airstrikes hit military headquarters, weapons and ammunition warehouses in the south of al-Haffa.

The Israeli airstrikes left 14 people injured and destroyed warehouses, the SOHR claimed. One civilian was killed and another five were injured. However, it is not known if the Israeli strikes or shrapnel from the missiles launched by the Syrian Army’s air defenses caused the casualties and damage.

The IDF has remained silent on the reports, as it usually does.

Israel has significantly stepped up its strikes against Iranian and Hezbollah targets in Syria in recent months.

In general, Iran and Hezbollah’s military build-up in Syria remains a red line for Israel. The IAF has carried out thousands of attacks to thwart the Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly declared that they will not tolerate an Iranian threat on its northern border with Syria and will take all necessary measures to ensure that such a presence does not emerge.