IDF strikes Gazan terrorists planting bombs near troops

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday attacked three terrorists trying to plant explosives near troops operating in the area of Netzarim in the Gaza Strip, the military confirmed.

The IDF on Friday attacked several terrorists attempting to plant bombs close to soldiers in central Gaza. A day earlier, an Israeli Air Force craft struck a group of terrorists trying to lay explosives in the same general area.

Also on Saturday, the IDF attacked two terrorists operating a drone that posed a threat to troops in the area of Beit Lahia, the northern Gaza Strip.

The military subsequently targeted additional terrorists who had collected the UAV and were attempting to flee by car.

The first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which went into effect on Jan. 19, expired on March 1 after the terror group rejected an American proposal to extend the truce for 50 more days.

Nevertheless, Israel has not returned to full-blown war in Gaza, instead opting to bide time in a bid to forge a deal to free additional hostages from Hamas captivity.

According to Israeli officials, there has been progress in negotiations with Hamas in Qatar, raising the possibility of a small-scale interim agreement.