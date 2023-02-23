IDF: ‘There is a child behind the gunman, I am not shooting’ February 23, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/idf-there-is-a-child-behind-the-gunman-i-am-not-shooting/ Email Print During a counterterrorism raid in Nablus (Shechem) Wednesday, in which the IDF eliminated multiple terrorists, an Israeli soldier can be heard telling his colleague that he could not shoot because there was a child standing behind the target. Palestinian terrorists have been documented placing innocent civilians, i.e. human shields, including children, in the line of fire during clashes with the IDF. CounterterrorismHuman shieldHuman shieldsIDFNablusshechem