IDF: ‘There is a child behind the gunman, I am not shooting’

During a counterterrorism raid in Nablus (Shechem) Wednesday, in which the IDF eliminated multiple terrorists, an Israeli soldier can be heard telling his colleague that he could not shoot because there was a child standing behind the target.

Palestinian terrorists have been documented placing innocent civilians, i.e. human shields, including children, in the line of fire during clashes with the IDF.