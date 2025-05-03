IDF calling up tens of thousands of reservists for extensive Gaza operation

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF announced on Saturday that it was calling up tens of thousands of reservists for an extensive operation in Gaza.

The reservists, many of whom were called up also earlier in the war, will be mobilized in the coming week.

Israel’s military provided plans to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailing the operation along with its requirements for a large number of troops.

The security cabinet will meet on Sunday to approve the military plans.

Current operations in Gaza involving three military divisions are aimed at putting pressure on Hamas to surrender the hostages and not necessarily focusing on the goal of eliminating the terror group.

The intensified operations are consistent with Israel’s threat to Hamas that it would increase its operations in Gaza if the hostages are not released.

After hostage negotiations failed, the IDF renewed military action in the Gaza Strip in March.

The IDF said that it would increase the number of soldiers deployed to Gaza incrementally to continually put more pressure on Hamas.

Soldiers may be deployed to Lebanon, Syria, Judea, and Samaria, freeing up soldiers who have been stationed there to go to Gaza.

IDF sources have said that Hamas is building its numbers in the center of Gaza, where the terror group is stationing its “quality” fighters and is also recruiting teenagers.

In Rafah and the far north, Hamas is operating with guerilla fighters in a decentralized arrangement.

Israel will continue its war against the Hamas terror organization until a “decisive victory” has been achieved, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) said Wednesday.

“The goal is decisive victory—without compromise,” said Katz, while adding that Israel must remain active on other fronts beyond Gaza, including Lebanon, Syria, and Samaria.

“The main lesson of October 7th is that the IDF must always stand between enemies like these and our communities and citizens: in the security zone in Lebanon, on Mount Hermon, in the security areas in Syria, in the refugee camps of northern Samaria, and in the buffer zones around Gaza that separate the enemy from the communities of the western Negev. The principle is clear: Israel is determined to defend itself against any threat—and we will continue to do so going forward.”