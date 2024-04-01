IDF troops arrest sister of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh

During a raid on the suspect’s home, forces materials indicating her involvement in ‘serious security offenses.’

By JNS

Israeli security forces have arrested a sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on suspicion of associating with and supporting Palestinian terrorists.

Police and Israel Security Agency forces detained the unidentified 57-year-old woman, an Israeli citizen who resides in the southern Bedouin town of Tel Sheva.

During a raid on the suspect’s home, forces confiscated documents and other materials indicating her involvement in “serious security offenses.”

The woman was set to appear on Monday for a hearing at the Beersheva Magistrate’s Court.

Last month, reports surfaced that Haniyeh‘s niece had given birth to a premature infant who was being treated at Soroka Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit.

This, as Hamas is holding 134 Israelis hostage in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war.

Haniyeh currently resides in Qatar, which sponsors and shelters the Palestinian terror group’s top leaders.