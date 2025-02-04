In a first, Pakistani Muslim cleric leads solidarity trip to Israel

‘Pakistan and Israel are on the same side in the fight against extremism,’ says Sufi Muslim leader from Pakistan during visit to towns in southern Israel devastated during October 7th invasion.

By World Israel News Staff

In a historic first, Peer Syed Mudassir Shah, Chairman of the Sufi Council, Founder and President of the SACH Institute, and a prominent spiritual leader in Pakistan who heads a community of 300,000 followers, visited Israel recently to foster interfaith understanding and counter extremism.

His visit marks the first time a prominent Pakistani Muslim religious leader has publicly engaged with Israel, underscoring the shared struggle against radicalization and terrorism.

During the visit, which was organized by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) and in conjunction with Ohr Torah Stone’s Ohr Torah Interfaith Center (OTIC), Peer Mudassir participated in a roundtable with leaders from the aforementioned groups to explore avenues for cooperation between Pakistan, where the majority of the population is Sufi Muslim, the Sufi world and Israel.

The discussions focused on countering radicalism, strengthening academic and cultural ties, and promoting interfaith collaboration.

“Pakistan and Israel are on the same side in the fight against extremism,” said Peer Mudassir. “This is not about doing favors—it is about standing together against forces that threaten peace, stability, and our shared values.”

Peer Mudassir also visited Gaza border towns, witnessing firsthand the devastation caused by Hamas’s October 7th attack.

Led by Rabbi Aharon Ariel Lavi, a resident of the area and OTIC’s Managing Director, Peer Mudassir toured Kfar Aza with October 7th survivor Batia Holin, witnessing firsthand the devastation wrought by the Hamas invasion.

Mudassir also met with residents, visited the scene of the Nova music festival massacre, and reflected on the need for a global commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Deeply moved, he wrote in a guestbook of a damaged home as he reflected on the tragic loss of life. He also visited Rahat, where he engaged in a discussion with the family of murdered hostages Youssef and Hamza Al Ziyadne on the role of religion in combating extremism.

“As a center dedicated to interfaith diplomacy, we regularly engage with and meet Muslim leaders,” said Rabbi Lavi.

“This visit is particularly significant as the first public visit by a prominent Pakistani religious leader, but also because of his unique character and broad influence. We look forward to formalizing our collaboration with a Memorandum of Understanding and strengthening this relationship.”

The visit was not merely symbolic, it carried a strategic vision. With a large portion of Pakistan’s population identifying as Sufi, Peer Mudassir has long advocated against the influence of extremist Salafi ideology. He envisions the establishment of a synagogue in Islamabad as a bold step toward religious coexistence.

Aviram Bellaishe, JCFA vice president, who initiated the historic visit, concluded that the visit “marks a pivotal moment in Jewish-Muslim relations.”

“Peer Mudassir’s courage in publicly engaging with Israel sends a powerful message against extremism and in favor of cooperation.”

“This visit is more than a historic milestone—it is a glimpse into what the future of Israel-Pakistan relations could be. Despite decades of political distance, the shared struggle against extremism and a common spiritual heritage create a foundation for meaningful engagement. If leaders like Peer Mudassir continue to step forward, the door to dialogue and cooperation may finally open.”