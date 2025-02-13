Iran flying cash to Hezbollah via Beirut Airport – IDF warning

IDF spokesman said that Iran has successfully smuggled money, intended for re-arming Hezbollah, through the airport.



By World Israel News Staff

Iran is trying to rebuild its battered proxy group Hezbollah by flying millions of dollars to the terror organization through Beirut International Airport, a practice which the IDF has warned must stop immediately.

In an unusual statement, the IDF’s Arabic language spokesman Avichai Adaree wrote on X that the Israeli military will take steps to prevent the transfers from continuing.

“Iran’s Quds Force and the terrorist organization Hezbollah have been exploiting Beirut International Airport through civilian flights in an attempt to smuggle funds intended for Hezbollah’s armament, aiming to carry out attacks against the State of Israel,” Adaree wrote.

“The IDF remains in continuous communication with the monitors who are enforcing the ceasefire and regularly shares specific information to thwart these smuggling operations,” he continued.

“Despite ongoing efforts, our assessments indicate that some of these smuggling attempts have been successful.”

Adaree stressed that the “IDF will not allow Hezbollah to arm itself and will use all available means to enforce the ceasefire agreements and ensure the security of Israeli citizens.”

The statement comes just days ahead of the the deadline for Israel to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon.

A Trump administration official recently confirmed that Washington expects the IDF to leave the region by February 18th.

However, reports have indicated that Israel is lobbying to extend that deadline.

Displaced residents of northern Israel’s border region, who were evacuated from their homes shortly after the October 7th, 2023 terror onslaught, have still been unable to return to their communities.

The Israeli government set March 1st as the date for which displaced northerners are expected to return home, but that timeframe appears unlikely.

Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern recently posted a video showing several concrete slabs haphazardly placed at the border, ostensibly as a barrier against a Hezbollah invasion.

Noting the fact that the barrier could be easily overcome, Stern said it “really looks like we’ve learned nothing from October 7th.”