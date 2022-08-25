Iran has ‘friends’ from Obama, Biden admins, warns Saudi scholar

Tehran has long had sympathizers in the American government, “specifically within the left-leaning Democrat administrations,” says Saudi writer and researcher.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A prominent Saudi researcher said that high-ranking officials in the Biden and Obama administrations are sympathetic to Iran and willing to look the other way when it comes to the Islamic Republic’s support for terror.

During an interview on Saudi TV channel MBC TV, Abdullah Bin Bijad Al-Otaibi also said that the Obama administration had viewed a potential handover of power in Arab countries to Muslim extremist groups in a positive light.

“Let’s talk about the Western reactions [to the attack on Salman Rushdie],” the interviewer said while speaking to Al-Otiabi, in an Arabic-language clip translated by MEMRI.

“Why does the West continue to deal with the Iranian religious extremism with such clear double standards?”

The journalist seemed to be implying while the U.S. takes a robust approach towards clamping down on some Muslim extremists, like ISIS, the attitude towards Iranian terrorism is tamer.

“Unfortunately, [the Iranians] have friends in Washington, specifically within the left-leaning Democrat administrations, beginning with the administration of Barack Obama and [including] the administration we have today,” Al-Otaibi responded. “They have far left, liberal political convictions.”

He added that “most of the officials in the current administration worked for [the Obama] administration.”

Expanding on the Obama administration years, Al-Otaibi said the former president’s “views, policies and vision have been made public.”

Obama “believes that he should make peace with the terrorist Iranian regime and to hand over authority in the Arab countries to Sunni terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and similar political Islamic movements. He sees this as the magic solution for the Middle East.”

“We saw how these policies killed the Arabs in Syria, Egypt, Libya, and Tunisia. Some Arab countries managed to get rid of the so-called ‘Arab Spring,’ which was, in fact, a dark, blood-soaked, murderous spring,” he said.