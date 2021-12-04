Loud explosion at Iranian nuclear facility

Building after it was damaged by a fire at the Natanz uranium enrichment facility some 200 miles south of Tehran. (Atomic Energy Org of Iran via AP)

The Natanz uranium enrichment site was previously targeted for sabotage.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

A loud explosion and bright light in the sky in the area of the Natanz nuclear facility on Saturday night was an air defense drill, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran’s state-controlled Fars News Agency reported that the blast was caused by an air defense missile fired as part of the test. The drill was said to test the military’s rapid response to a possible attack.

“Such exercises are carried out in a completely secure environment … and there is no cause for concern,” military spokesman Shahin Taqikhani said.

The nuclear facility in Natanz is Iran’s primary center for enriching uranium.

Last week, the Jewish Chronicle reported that a group of Iranian scientists working at Natanz helped the Mossad sabotage the facility. In April, a number of centrifuges were destroyed in a mysterious explosion widely attributed to Israel.

On Friday, the U.S. suspended negotiations with Iran over returning to the JCPOA nuclear accord.