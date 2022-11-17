IRAN TV QUIZ: How long would it take for a Sejjil missile to reach Tel Aviv? November 17, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/iran-tv-quiz-how-long-would-it-take-for-a-sejjil-missile-to-reach-tel-aviv/ Email Print In a November 13, 2022, morning show on Iran’s Channel 5, viewers were invited to answer a quiz with a cash prize of 200,000 toman (appr. $4.5) about how long it would take a Sejjil missile to cross the distance between Tehran and Tel Aviv. IncitementIranMissile threat