Iranian-backed terror groups carried out attack on Iraqi PM – report

By World Israel News Staff

The Iranian-backed terror groups Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq were reportedly responsible for the drone attack that targeted the Iraqi prime minister on Sunday, two Iraqi officials told the Reuters news agency on condition of anonymity on Monday.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was targeted Sunday at his private residence. He survived unscathed, but multiple reports said that at least some of bodyguards were injured in the attempted assassiantion.

One of the Iraqi sources also told Reuters that the drones that were used were of the “quadcopter” type – the same type of Iranian-made drones and explosives used in attacks this year on US forces in Iraq.

The officials also said that Iran was aware of the attack before it was carried out but that the government had not ordered it.

Al-Kadhimi’s residence is located in a heavily guarded area of the capital.

One security official anonymously told Reuters that fragments of a small drone had been recovered. Other media reported that a total of three armed drones were launched in the assassination attempt, with two of them being intercepted before reaching their target.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the attack.