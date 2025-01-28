Iranian FM calls to ‘expel Israelis to Greenland,’ warns against ‘crazy’ attack on Iran’s nuclear program

Iran’s foreign minister denounces Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate 1.5 million Gazans, mockingly calls for deportation of Israeli Jews to Greenland, while warning of a ‘very bad disaster’ if US or Israel attack Iran’s nuclear program.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Iran’s foreign minister derided President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate two-thirds of the population of the Gaza Strip to third-party countries, mockingly suggesting instead that Israel’s population be deported to Greenland.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Britain’s Sky News in an interview aired on Tuesday, warning against potential airstrikes by Israel or the U.S. against Iran’s nuclear program, calling any such strike “crazy,” and suggesting it would lead to a “very bad disaster.”

“We have made it clear,” Araghchi said, “that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don’t think they will do that crazy thing. This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster.”

Araghchi said Tehran is willing to work with Trump, despite his withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during his first term, and the imposition of tough sanctions on Iran.

But the foreign minister mocked the president’s efforts to find countries willing to take in large numbers of Gazan refugees, as well as Trump’s proclaimed desire to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

“My suggestion is something else,” Araghchi said. “Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone.”

Turning to Iran’s battered proxies, Araghchi acknowledged that Hamas and Hezbollah “have been weakened,” but emphasized that both groups are “rebuilding themselves.”

“Hamas and Hezbollah have been damaged. But at the same time, they are rebuilding themselves, because as I said, this is a school of thought, this is an idea, this is a cause, this is an ideal that will always be there.”