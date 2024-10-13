Iranian has ‘hit list’ of ex-Trump officials, planning assassinations

Unprecedented Iranian threat to murder former Trump officials is not being taken seriously by the Secret Service, according to reports.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran is determined to murder ex-Trump administration officials as an act of revenge for the assassination of IRGC General Qasem Soleimani more than four years ago, but the Secret Service is failing to provide sufficient protection to those on the Islamic Republic’s “hit list,” according to a bombshell new report.

“This is extraordinarily serious,” Matt Olsen, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for national security, told Politico. “Iran has made it very clear that they are determined to seek retaliation against former officials in connection with the Soleimani strike.”

According to the report, a significant number of people who are known to be targets of the Iranian regime are not receiving protection from the federal government.

The U.S. government is struggling to contain the threat, as Iranians are engaged in extensive surveillance of American targets, including former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

An Iranian agent believed to be sent to the U.S. to scout out target was recently arrested, and the Islamic regime is attempting to hire local hitmen to murder figures associated with Trump as well.

“This is historic, and different and new,” a former senior Trump administration official told Politico. “We’ve never had former senior national security officials, a Cabinet member, that have had this risk profile from a foreign adversary.”

Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, recently had his security detail removed without explanation, despite the fact that he is considered to be a high-value target by the Iranians.

“It is a dangerous precedent to set, to not extend a former national security adviser’s protective detail while there are active threats against his life,” Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, wrote in a letter to national security adviser Jake Sullivan last January when O’Brien’s protection ended.

If Iran succeeds in its murder plot, the U.S. would be forced to retaliate forcefully, said Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) of the House Intelligence Committee.

“The U.S. would regard it as an act of war,” Himes told Politico.

“Now, how we would respond to that, I don’t know, but it would not be a pleasant day for the Iranian regime.”