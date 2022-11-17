Iran’s nuclear chief refuses to cooperate with IAEA

Iranian centrifuges from an April 17, 2021 video released by the state-run Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting TV. (IRIB via AP, File)

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, hopes a meeting with Iran later this month to resolve an impasse over traces of uranium found at undeclared sites will go ahead as scheduled.

By JNS

Iran said on Wednesday that it would reject a draft resolution proposed by Western nations urging Tehran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohamed Eslami said Iran rejects the IAEA board of governors’ draft resolution because even its authors are aware that its allegations against Tehran are false, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

The resolution was submitted to the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Tuesday, according to diplomats from the U.S., Britain, France and Germany.

The draft text seen by AFP stated that it was “essential and urgent” for Iran to “act to fulfill its legal obligations.”

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, tweeted on Wednesday that he hoped a meeting with Iran later this month to resolve an impasse over traces of uranium found at undeclared sites would go ahead as scheduled.

“I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place,” Grossi wrote.